Jeffrey Epstein list: Nearly 100 more documents unsealed as police refuse to investigate Prince Andrew
Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, magician David Copperfield, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking and Bill Clinton have all been named in the documents so far
Which big names are on Epstein’s list?
Comedian Chris Tucker, actor Kevin Spacey and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, were mentioned in a tranche of documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein that have been unsealed.
Nearly 100 more court files containing information about Epstein were released on Friday after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of filings in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell – currently in federal prison for sex trafficking – was sued in 2015 after she branded Ms Giuffre a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor. The suit was settled in 2017 but the documents remained sealed – until now.
The first batch of forty court documents was released on Wednesday, naming Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and magician David Copperfield. The naming of individuals does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.
The UK’s Metropolitan Police has declined calls to open an investigation into Prince Andrew following the release of the documents — which include accusations of sexual assault — but will assess any new and relevant information. The duke has consistently denied any misconduct.
Film stars named in unsealed Epstein court documents deny any involvement
The newly-released legal documents linked to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein name several film stars, including Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz.
However, denials of any personal involvement with the billionaire financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities, have been issued by all three actors.
Their names are only mentioned once in the expansive documents so far released, spanning hundreds of pages, during a segment in which a witness denies ever meeting the stars.
The Independent’s Isobel Lewis reports:
Full list of film stars spuriously named in Jeffrey Epstein records
Their names are mentioned in legal records despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Full list of six film stars spuriously named in Jeffrey Epstein records
The newly-released legal documents linked to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein name several film stars, including Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz.
However, denials of any personal involvement with the billionaire financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities, have been issued by all three actors. Their names are only mentioned once in the expansive documents so far released, spanning hundreds of pages, during a segment in which a witness denies ever meeting the stars.
While the disclosure of the first batch of court files, published following a judge’s order in December, include the names of victims, friends and associates of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, many on the list share no direct link to the sex offender.
The six Hollywood stars spuriously named in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein records
The actors are mentioned in legal documents despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
No investigation of Prince Andrew after release of Epstein documents
The Metropolitan Police has declined calls to open an investigation into Prince Andrew after new documents related to the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contained references to the former royal.
In the documents, Prince Andrew was accused of groping a young 20-year-old while at Epstein’s house in New York, as well as sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 on three separate occasions.
While the majority of the allegations against the former royal contained within the unsealed 1,200 pages are not new, it has been suggested that at least one accusation is fresh.
The Duke of York has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Being identified through the court documents does not mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.
Tom Watling reports:
Met Police will not investigate Prince Andrew after release of Epstein documents
The Duke of York has consistently denied any wrongdoing
Prince Andrew ‘devastated’ by Epstein document allegations
The Daily Mail, citing a source close to Prince Andrew, reports that the Duke of York is “devastated” by the publication of his name and various allegations in this week’s unsealing of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.
“He doesn’t have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this,” the source said. “He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He’s devastated.”
The documents allege the duke knew of Epstein’s sex trafficking, committed “acts of sexual abuse,” enjoyed daily massages, and took part in an “underage orgy.”
The duke denies any wrongdoing.
Ghislaine Maxwell called Virginia Giuffre an ‘awful fantasist’
Maxwell was confronted with police reports in which Virginia Giuffre, then Roberts, claimed that she was instructed by Jeffrey Epstein to recruit girls. Epstein told Ms Giuffre that “the younger [girls were], the better.”
Responding to questions about Ms GIuffre’s claims, Maxell called Ms Giuffre “an awful fantasist.”
Documents cast doubt on Maxwell claim she didn’t introduce Epstein to Prince Andrew
Ghislaine Maxwell took the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to England to introduce him to Prince Andrew and other royalty, unsealed court documents have claimed.
The never-before-seen allegation, made by Alfredo Rodriguez, the manager of Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, casts doubt on Maxwell’s repeated claim that she did not introduce the notorious paedophile to Prince Andrew.
His testimony was unsealed on Friday night, among hundreds of emails and depositions.
During the hearing, Mr Rodriguez, who was jailed in 2012 for hiding Epstein’s little black book of contacts and attempting to sell it, was asked about the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein.
Tom Watling reports:
Ghislaine Maxwell took child sex offender Epstein to England ‘to meet royalty’
Unsealed documents allege that Ghislaine Maxwell took child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to England to meet royalty
ICYMI: Ghislaine Maxwell breaks silence
Convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has reacted to the long-anticipated release of a trove of court documents naming several of the dead paedophile’s associates.
Maxwell’s attorneys Arthur Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson released a statement on Wednesday night, after the filings began to be unsealed, in which she continued to insist her innocence and vowed to plough ahead with her appeal.
“Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court’s recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal,” they said in the statement, shared with The Messenger.
“Ghislaine’s focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.
“She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence.”
Ghislaine Maxwell breaks silence after Epstein files unsealed
Trove of documents newly unsealed are part of a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell back in 2015 by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre – documents which years later a judge has finally ordered to be released
What really happened on Epstein’s island?
The guests to Epstein’s islands came from across the world and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and members of royal families, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island.
Its owner liked to call it “Little St Jeff”. The locals called it “Paedophile Island”.
But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home?
A criminal complaint from the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands described it as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault”.
On this island, the complaint says: “Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse.”
The island featured in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in December. She was convicted of five sex-trafficking charges and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars plus a $750,000 fine on Tuesday, 28 June.
Finally, in May 2023, it was sold to a wealthy investor for less than half of its original asking price, with the hope of turning it into a luxury resort.
Here is everything we know about Little St James and what Epstein did there.
Maxwell called herself a ‘mother hen’
During a May 2016 deposition, Johanna Sjoberg testified that on one particular occasion, Maxwell called several of the young girls on Epstein’s island “her children.”
Q. Did anybody respond to that?
[Ms Sjober]: I don’t recall.
Q. Did she ever refer to herself as a mother?
[Ms Sjober]: Yes, like a mother hen.
Ms Sjoberg also claimed that Epstein had once asked her to be “the mother of his children.”
“I don’t believe that I said flat-out no. I didn’t agree to it. I would just say, Oh, yeah, really? Okay,” she said.
Epstein offered reward to disprove claims Stephen Hawking took part in orgy
Jeffrey Epstein told his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that she could offer a financial reward to friends of his accuser Virginia Giuffre if they could help prove her allegation that Stephen Hawking had engaged in an underage orgy was false.
Newly released court documents reveal that the paedophile financier sent an email in 2015 showing that he was happy to issue a reward to counter her allegations, shortly after Ms Guiffre had filed a civil claim in the US.
Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein offered reward to disprove Stephen Hawking orgy claims
An email shows that the multimillionaire was willing to give money to Virginia Giuffre’s friends to ‘help prove’ her claims were false
