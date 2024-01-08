✕ Close Which big names are on Epstein’s list?

Comedian Chris Tucker, actor Kevin Spacey and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, were mentioned in a tranche of documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein that have been unsealed.

Nearly 100 more court files containing information about Epstein were released on Friday after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of filings in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell – currently in federal prison for sex trafficking – was sued in 2015 after she branded Ms Giuffre a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor. The suit was settled in 2017 but the documents remained sealed – until now.

The first batch of forty court documents was released on Wednesday, naming Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and magician David Copperfield. The naming of individuals does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.

The UK’s Metropolitan Police has declined calls to open an investigation into Prince Andrew following the release of the documents — which include accusations of sexual assault — but will assess any new and relevant information. The duke has consistently denied any misconduct.