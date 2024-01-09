Trump Jr hit with community notice after leaving his father’s name off Epstein list

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump Jr was subject to a community notice on social media after failing to include his father’s name in a reshared article about associates of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Trump Jr shared an article from The New York Post on X on Monday, which reported on claims that compromising sex tapes were made by the disgraced financier.

The article’s headline noted that former presidents Trump and Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and British business magnate Richard Branson, were named in the latest batch of unsealed court documents.

Sharing a link to the article, Mr Trump Jr wrote: “This seems like a big deal and if true why has nothing been done about it?

“Breaking News: Court documents allege Jeffrey Epstein recorded sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson.”

Other users were quick to point out his omission of his father’s name, and a community notice was later added to the post, which stated: “Donald Trump is also one of the persons mentioned in the new court documents.”

The notice added: “This is the actual headline of the article: Epstein accuser claims pedophile had sex tapes of Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson.”

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of media organisation Meidas Touch, wrote: “Junior knew his MAGA followers wouldn’t catch that he removed his daddy’s name from the Epstein sex tapes headline because they aren’t exactly big on fact checking the cult leaders, so I get that.

“But did he think nobody else would notice?”

Former president Trump has only been named a handful of times in the Epstein documents so far, though Monday’s batch included new allegations against him.

The new material contained “incendiary claims” about Mr Trump, including accusations that he had sexual relations with “many girls”, made by one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Sarah Ransome.

Steven Cheung, spokesperson for Mr Trump, told The Independent: “These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit.”