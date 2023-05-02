Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s attorneys have confirmed he will not testify at the E Jean Carroll civil rape and defamation trial.

At the conclusion of the 5th day of the trial in New York on Tuesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the former president’s legal team for confirmation about his possible appearance as a defence witness.

“So Mr Trump will not be coming?” Judge Kaplan asked, according to Law & Crime.

“That’s right, your honour,” his lawyer Joe Tacopina replied.

Mr Trump’s no-show had been widely anticipated after he had claimed in pre-trial arguments that he didn’t want to place “logistical burdens” on New York through street closures and security lockdowns.

In contrast, Ms Carroll has sat in the front row of court alongside her attorneys throughout trial, except for the three days she was in the witness box.

Mr Trump delayed confirming whether he would appear long after a court-imposed deadline of mid-April.

