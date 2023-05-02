Jump to content

Trump lawyers confirm he will not testify at civil rape trial after second woman accuses him of assault

Mr Trump travelled to Scotland for the opening of a new golf course this week

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 02 May 2023 22:30
Comments
<p>Former US president Donald Trump disembarks his plane ‘Trump Force One’ at Aberdeen Airport on 1 May 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland</p>

Former US president Donald Trump disembarks his plane ‘Trump Force One’ at Aberdeen Airport on 1 May 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s attorneys have confirmed he will not testify at the E Jean Carroll civil rape and defamation trial.

At the conclusion of the 5th day of the trial in New York on Tuesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the former president’s legal team for confirmation about his possible appearance as a defence witness.

“So Mr Trump will not be coming?” Judge Kaplan asked, according to Law & Crime.

“That’s right, your honour,” his lawyer Joe Tacopina replied.

Mr Trump’s no-show had been widely anticipated after he had claimed in pre-trial arguments that he didn’t want to place “logistical burdens” on New York through street closures and security lockdowns.

In contrast, Ms Carroll has sat in the front row of court alongside her attorneys throughout trial, except for the three days she was in the witness box.

Mr Trump delayed confirming whether he would appear long after a court-imposed deadline of mid-April.

More to come

