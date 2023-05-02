Trump arrives at his Scotland golf resort for second day of visit

Donald Trump visited his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire on Tuesday, 2 May, on the second day of his trip to Scotland.

The former US president was greeted by staff who lined the steps and waved hats which said “we make Turnberry great again” as Mr Trump arrived.

Mr Trump later played a round of golf, even stopping to retake a shot to allow waiting photographers to get their perfect picture.

