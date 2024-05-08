The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Toronto Police Service responded to a call of an attempted intruder at Drake’s mansion one day after a drive-by shooting happened at the rapper’s home.

A police spokesperson told The Independent that “Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property” at around 2pm on Wednesday. The person who tried to break into home was later apprehended under Canada’s Mental Health Act and taken to obtain medical help.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting at the rapper’s home in the prominent Bridle Path neighborhood. When authorities arrived, they’d discovered that a security guard, who has not been named, had been shot in the chest and was unconscious.

The guard was standing outside of the gates in front of the property when he was shot. He was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

One suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, Paul Krawczyk, of the police service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, told reporters at a news conference. The official could not confirm whether Drake was home at the time of the shooting but said that the rapper’s team is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident happened days after Kendrick Lamar used an image of Drake’s lavish property on Park Circle Lane in cover art for his new diss track against the rapper. The rapper created three diss songs about Drake in just 36 hours.

Lamar’s fans have also been engaging in the feud. Several different parts of Drake’s neighborhood were renamed on Google Maps after Lamar over the weekend.

On one pin, fans wrote “kendrickownsdrake”. Meanwhile, other nearby homes were renamed “CertifiedKidLover,” “Kendrick’s Pool,” and “ChildMOE-lester”.

A representative for Google said: “Our team is constantly monitoring Maps for suspicious activities. We’re aware of this issue and are actively removing policy-violating contributions.”

The rap battle between the two stars started last month when Lamar hit out at the Canadian rapper and J Cole in his song “First Person Shooter”.

Drake responded to the songs with a diss track accusing Lamar of domestic violence. Lamar in turn has accused Drake of having a secret daughter.

In another song titled, “Not Like Us”, Lamar calls Drake a “certified paedophile” and makes multiple references to alleged interactions with younger women.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.