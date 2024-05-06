Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The ongoing battle between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar has escalated further as the “Hotline Bling” singer released a new diss track, “The Heart Part 6” overnight on Sunday (5 May).

The pair have been throwing insults and allegations at each other all week, with Lamar, 36, calling Drake, 37, a “certified paedophile” in his third diss track “Not Like Us”, which was released on Saturday (4 May).

Lamar made a series of claims alleging that Drake had been pursuing underage women, and urged men to hide their younger sisters from the Canadian rapper.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” Lamar began. “You better not ever go to cell block one.”

Lamar went on to mock the title of Drake’s studio album Certified Lover Boy as he taunted “Certified Lover Boy? Certified paedophiles.”

The artwork for “Not Like Us” features an aerial shot of Drake’s mansion with sex offender targets overlaid. There is no evidence to support the allegations being made against Drake but it is typical for rappers to make false claims in diss tracks to try and humiliate or insult their opponents.

Drake has hit back at Lamar’s allegations in his new track “The Heart Part 6”, a five-minute-long response that uses Aretha Frankin vocals in several interludes.

Drake and Lamar began was friends in 2011 but their relationship has grown hostile over the years ( Getty Images )

Responding to Lamar’s claims that he is a “certified paedophile”, Drake said the rapper was spreading false information by “misdirecting s****” and defended himself by saying he is “too famous” to get away with such allegations.

“I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with / Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected / If I was f***ing young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested / I’m way too famous for this s*** you just suggested,” Drake rapped.

He continued: “Drake is not a name that you gon’ see on no sex offender list.”

“This Epstein angle was the s*** I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some diss-direct s*** / You rather f***ing grab your pen and misdirect s***,” he said, referencing the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The artwork for Lamar’s diss track ‘Not Like Us’ ( Kendrick Lamar/YouTube )

“That’s why these pedophile raps is s*** you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive.”

Drake then took a swipe at Lamar’s personal life, alleging that Lamar’s fiance, Whitney Alford, was being pursued by record label executive Dave Free.

For the artwork for “The Heart Part 6”, Drake used a screenshot of an Instagram comment made by Free, 37, underneath a picture shared by Alford of herself smiling with her two children, whom she shares with Lamar.

Free commented two heart emojis on that picture, and Drake screenshooted the comment as an attempt to taunt Lamar.

Drake’s artwork for ‘The Heart Part 6’: a screenshot of Dave Free’s comment on Lamar’s fiance’s Instagram post ( YouTube via Drake )

“And why isn’t Whitney denyin’ all of the allegations? / Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr Morale?” said Drake (Mr Morale is a name used by Lamar in his 2022 album Mr Morale and The Big Steppers).

“You haven’t seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild / Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child.”

It comes after Drake released “Family Matters” on Saturday (4 May), made up of three parts, in which he accused Lamar of hypocrisy in his pro-Black activism. In the track he also accuses him of domestic violence, and of “begging” the Tupac estate to sue Drake for his use of AI versions of the late rapper in a diss track.

Lamar hit back within minutes, releasing “Meet The Grahams” his third diss track this week, in which he accused the rapper of hiding a secret daughter, and of having a series of addictions to gambling, alcohol, drugs and sex.

The two rappers initially began their relationship as friends, with the Canadian artist inviting Lamar out on his Club Paradise headline tour in 2011. However, relations have grown hostile over the years. Find out how the feud began in The Independent’s timeline here.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Lamar and Drake for comment.