The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drake’s Toronto mansion is at the center of a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly happened around 2am ET in Canada, according to information posted by the Toronto Police Service on X. One suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and a man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the shooting occurred at the rapper’s lavish Park Lane Circle residence. Police stated that the shooting happened at the intersection of Bayview and Lawrence avenues but did not publicly state that the incident happened at the rapper’s mansion.

According to the CBC, the victim was a security guard at the home who was shot in a drive-by attack. The guard suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was not conscious when officials arrived at the home.

This is a developing story...