Drake’s Toronto mansion taped off as police investigate shooting
One person has been transported to the hospital in serious condition
Drake’s Toronto mansion is at the center of a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.
The incident reportedly happened around 2am ET in Canada, according to information posted by the Toronto Police Service on X. One suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and a man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the shooting occurred at the rapper’s lavish Park Lane Circle residence. Police stated that the shooting happened at the intersection of Bayview and Lawrence avenues but did not publicly state that the incident happened at the rapper’s mansion.
According to the CBC, the victim was a security guard at the home who was shot in a drive-by attack. The guard suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was not conscious when officials arrived at the home.
This is a developing story...
