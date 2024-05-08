The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A security guard has been injured in a drive-by shooting at Drake’s mansion in Toronto just days after Kendrick Lamar used an image of the lavish property in cover art for his new diss track against the rapper.

The shooting unfolded at around 2am ET on Tuesday morning at the rapper’s lavish Park Lane Circle residence in the city’s prominent Bridle Path neighborhood of Canada.

Toronto police said that the security guard was standing outside of the gates in front of the property when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

One suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, according to information posted by the Toronto Police Service on X.

The security guard, who has not been named, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was not conscious when officers arrived at the home, police said. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

It is not clear if Drake was home at the time but his team is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Law enforcement tape off Drake’s Toronto mansion after the shooting on Tuesday morning ( AFP via Getty Images )

Toronto Police investigate a shooting outside the mansion of rapper Drake in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood ( AP )

The shooting came just days after rival Lamar doxxed Drake’s home in a diss track against him amid an ongoing feud between the two rappers. Lamar created three similar diss songs about Drake in just 36 hours.

Following the diss track’s release, Lamar fans took to Google Maps to rename parts of Drake’s neighborhood after Lamar.

On one pin, fans wrote “kendrickownsdrake” meanwhile other nearby homes were renamed “CertifiedKidLover,” “Kendrick’s Pool,” and “ChildMOE-lester”.

The feud between the two stars began a month ago when Lamar hit out at the Canadian rapper and J Cole in his song “First Person Shooter”.

Drake has responded with a diss track accusing Lamar of domestic violence. Lamar in turn has accused Drake of having a secret daughter.

In another song titled, “Not Like Us”, the “Humble” rapper calls Drake a “certified paedophile” and makes multiple references to alleged interactions with younger women.

Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1 2019 ( Invision )

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” Lamar starts, stating that Drake would struggle because of his alleged interests. “You better not ever go to cell block one.”

Paul Krawczyk of the police service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said that the motive behind the shooting at Drake’s home remains under investigation.

The Independent has emailed a representative for Google for comment.