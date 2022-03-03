A pilot on a JetBlue flight in New York was asked to leave the cockpit after a blood alcohol test showed his was four times the legal limit.

Authorities allegedly noticed Pilot James Clifton visibly intoxicated at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday, after which he was removed from the cockpit and given a breathalyser test by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority before the plane left for Florida.

Mr Clifton’s blood alcohol level was registered at 0.17 — four times the legal limit set for pilots and twice the legal limit for driving in the US.

The 52-year-old had told the authorities that he was not drinking the morning of his schedule to fly the aircraft.

However, he admitted to drinking seven to eight drinks the night before, police said.

The pilot had spent the previous night drinking at a bar near the hotel where he was staying with the rest of the flight crew.

He could face federal charges, reported ABC7 Chicago.

According to the flight’s other pilot, Mr Clifton missed his crew bus to the airport and had to take an Uber to reach the place, the police report said.

He caught the attention of an officer and a TSA agent while making his way through the security, the report said.

The airline released a statement shortly after confirming that Mr Clifton was removed from his duties and they have launched a probe into the incident.

Stating that the safety of JetBlue’s customers and crew members is their first priority, the airlines said: "We adhere to all DOT rules and requirements concerning alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy.”

“We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crew member involved has been removed from his duties,” JetBlue said, the report added.

The Orlando-based pilot was also carrying a licensed gun under a post-9/11 programme that lets commercial pilots arm themselves. The gun, along with three 17-round magazines, was confiscated.

The pilot was taken into custody and released to JetBlue security, the report added.

The incident is also being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The FAA is investigating allegations that an airline pilot attempted to report for duty while under the influence of alcohol. The agency takes these matters seriously," the agency said, according to the report.