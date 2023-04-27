Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On day three of E Jean Carroll’s civil suit against Donald Trump, the former columnist faced tough cross-examination from Mr Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, and defended herself for not screaming during the alleged rape.

Mr Tacopina pressed Ms Carroll about her previous testimony, in an attempt to discredit her recollection of Mr Trump allegedly assaulting her.

He specifically targeted a portion of Ms Carroll’s testimony where she said she did not scream while Mr Trump was raping her.

“I’m a fighter, not a screamer,” Ms Carroll said during her emotional testimony on 26 April.

But Mr Tacopina used Ms Carroll’s quote to further question her on why she did not scream or yell for help while being attacked.

“You can’t beat up on me for not screaming, Ms Carroll told Mr Tacopina.

Mr Tacopina said he was not beating up on her but wondered how there were no witnesses if she was in a department store.

As Mr Tacopina’s questions continued, Ms Carroll nearly yelled out, “Woman are told, you better scream... I’m telling you he raped me whether I screamed or not” according to court reporters.

Discrediting a sexual assault victim because they did not scream, tell their perpetrator “no”, or yell for help is a common method of challenging victims in court.

Ms Carroll said she wishes she screamed because then more people would believe her.

Mr Tacopina continued to grill Ms Carroll about how Mr Trump raped her, questioning the method by which he went about allegedly assaulting her and why Ms Carroll did not fight back.

The cross-examination was filled with snappy back-and-forths between Mr Tacopina and Ms Carroll as he pressed her on her allegations.

Ms Carroll is alleging that Mr Trump sexually assaulted and raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodmans in the mid-1990s.

At times, Mr Tacopina’s questions were repetitive, like when he asked if there were any witnesses at the department store, leading Judge Lewis A Kaplan to interject and scold Mr Tacopina.

Judge Kaplan said, “It’s not clear if the witness said ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ I would hope, Mr. Tacopina, you phrase your questions better so we don’t have to keep doing this.”

Shortly after, Judge Kaplan again scolded Mr Tacopina for bringing up something that was already ruled argumentative.

“In this courtroom, Mr. Tacopina, the ruling is the ruling. Move on,” Judge Kaplan said.

