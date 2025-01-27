Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes New England - with shaking felt in Boston and Maine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake originating near York Harbor, Maine shook New England today, with tremors felt in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The earthquake occurred 8 miles underground at 10:22 a.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Service. Small earthquakes are fairly common in Maine, with several typically happening each year, according to the state’s geological service. The state averages one earthquake above a 3-point magnitude each year, local outlet WCVB reports.

“This is like a once-in-every-five-years type of earthquake,” John Ebel, a senior scientist with Boston College’s Weston Observatory, told WBZ-TV.

Still, residents were surprised by the sudden shaking — especially those in Massachusetts.

“It was brief, 5-8 seconds but my entire house shook and I had couple loud bangs that I’m not sure what they were. It was pretty intense for something that small and brief,” one Massachusetts resident told WCVB.

“It lasted about 5-10 seconds and a pocket door near me was rattling and I could feel the vibration under my feet and my body on my couch,” another resident told the outlet. “My husband came out of his office right away and asked, ‘Was that a tremor?’”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said there have been no reports of damage in the state as of 10:50 a.m. local time.

There is no tsunami warning as of Monday morning, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center. However, aftershocks are possible.

“If the aftershocks get to be, you know, magnitude 2.8, 3,0, or 3,1, let’s say those will be felt probably by the people in the North Shore area of Massachusetts as well as coastal New Hampshire and south coastal Maine,” Ebel said.

More to come...