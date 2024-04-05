Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes greater New York City area

Residents of the greater New York City area reported feeling trembles on Friday morning

Ariana Baio
Friday 05 April 2024 15:49
(AFP via Getty Images)

An estimated 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook parts of New Jersey on Friday morning, sending smaller shakes throughout the greater New York City area.

Around 10.20am residents of New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut reported buildings shaking as tremours shook the ground.

Moments later, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred near Whitehouse Station in New Jersey.

The earthquake, which was reported to be around 4.7 miles deep.

This is a breaking new story, more follows…

