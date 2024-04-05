The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An estimated 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook parts of New Jersey on Friday morning, sending smaller shakes throughout the greater New York City area.

Around 10.20am residents of New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut reported buildings shaking as tremours shook the ground.

Moments later, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred near Whitehouse Station in New Jersey.

The earthquake, which was reported to be around 4.7 miles deep.

This is a breaking new story, more follows…