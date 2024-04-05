New York City rattled by magnitude 4.8 earthquake as residents brace for aftershocks: Live updates
Epicentre near Lebanon, New Jersey, with shaking felt from Boston to Delaware, and a ground stop ordered at airports across region
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with rumbling felt across the whole of the Eastern Seaboard by residents.
The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey. Shaking was felt as far away as Boston and Delaware.
The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.
“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”
A ground stop was ordered at JFK, Newark, and Baltimore airports.
The New York City mayor’s office messaged residents with information about what to do in an aftershock but many were mystified by an emergency alert coming through on cell phones thirty minutes after the ground stopped shaking.
Where was the earthquake felt?
In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their building shaking. In an apartment house in Manhattan’s East Village, a resident from more earthquake-prone California calmed nervous neighbours.
People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast reported shaking. Tremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.
Schumer: ‘Follow state and local guidance'
New York Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted: “I’m closely monitoring the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that was just felt across New York State and the region. Please follow state and local guidance. I urge USGS and FEMA to work together, and I stand ready to mobilize any federal support needed.”
New York Governor Kathy Hochul will soon be making a statement.
Delays on New Jersey Transit due to bridge inspections
Biden briefed on earthquake
The White House press office sent the following update following this morning’s earthquake:
The President has been briefed on the earthquake, which had an epicenter in New Jersey, and he is in touch with his team who are monitoring potential impacts. The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more.
Watch: New York emergency alert goes off during recording of The View
'Your weird day just got a bit weirder here in the Northeast’
Here’s how Fox News reacted to the 4.8 magnitude in New York City:
Ground stop ordered for JFK and Newark airports
Departures are grounded at both JFK and Newark airports following the 4.8 earthquake in the New York City region, as well as at Baltimore’s Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The ground shook at around 10.20am with the epicentre near Lebanon, New Jersey approximately 40 miles west of Manhattan.
Air Traffic Control at both airports is moving to alternate facilities and ground crews are inspecting the runways, Air Live reports.
Watch: Quake interrupts UN Security Council briefing on Gaza
“You’re making the ground shake!”
What to do in case of an aftershock
The New York City Mayor’s Office has advised residents of what to do in case of an aftershock: “In case of an aftershock, drop to the floor, cover your head and neck, and take additional cover under a solid piece of furniture, next to an interior wall, or in a doorway.”
