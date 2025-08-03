Earthquake hits New York City and eastern New Jersey late Saturday as residents report buildings shaking
The earthquake’s epicenter was just north of Newark, New Jersey
Residents in New York and New Jersey were shaken — literally — late Saturday night by a minor earthquake.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck Saturday night with its epicenter in eastern New Jersey, just north of Newark.
A USGS map showing where people felt the quake shows the majority of reports coming in from eastern New Jersey with a smattering of reports in western Manhattan.
New York City Emergency Management acknowledged the quake in an X post.
“A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is reported to have occurred in or near New Jersey. Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City. NYC Emergency Management is monitoring for impacts and coordinating with agency partners,” the agency wrote.
The agency noted that no follow up was needed by residents unless they saw the quake cause damage.
“Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake. No immediate protective action is needed unless you experienced damage,” the agency said. “If you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments