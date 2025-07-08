Earthquake swarm strikes Mt Rainier in Washington state

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mount Rainier, the active volcano towering above southwestern Washington state, started rumbling — very lightly — on Tuesday.

A swarm of small earthquakes was detected under the mountain triggering focused monitoring from officials. But researchers have determined there is no current threat of an eruption.

The earthquake swarm started just before 1:30 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Cascades Volcano Observatory and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Since the swarm began, hundreds of tiny earthquakes have occurred near the volcano's summit, with the largest's magnitude detected at 1.7.

open image in gallery Mount Rainier towering over Tacoma, Washington. A swarm of minor earthquakes was detected at the volcano, but monitoring officials stressed the activity was normal and was not indicative of an imminent eruption ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The earthquakes' origins have been recorded between 1.2 and 3.7 miles beneath the summit of the mountain. None have been felt on the surface, according to KPTV.

Since Mount Rainier is an active volcano officials said the seismic activity wasn't abnormal and stressed there was no cause for alarm. The volcano's alert level has remained at normal, and its color code at green, which indicates typical activity.

“Mount Rainier typically sees about nine earthquakes per month,” the agencies said in a statement after the swarms were detected. “Swarms like this happen once or twice a year, though this one is larger than usual.”

open image in gallery The volcano's alert level has remained at normal, and its color code at green, which indicates typical activity ( Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Mar )

The last significant earthquake at Mount Rainier occurred in 2009, and rumbled on for three days. More than 1,000 seismic events were recorded with the most substantial registering a 2.3 magnitude.

Previous swarms have been attributed to fluids circulating under the mountain, and interacting with faults deep underground, and not volcanic activity.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the last eruptive period for Mount Rainier occurred around 1,000 years ago, but even in that incident there were no lava flows. The last major destructive eruption to hit Washington state was not at Mount Rainier, but at Mount St Helens — approximately 50 miles away, but part of the same mountain range — in 1980. That eruption killed 57 people.

The snowcapped Mount Rainier is located in Mount Rainier National Park, approximately 59 miles southeast of Seattle. The mountain is the highest peak in Washington state and on clear days is visible from Seattle.