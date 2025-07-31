New animation shows the moment a massive earthquake struck Russia and triggered multiple tsunami alerts across the world.

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the country’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday (July 30), causing flooding in the coastal town of Severo-Kurilsk.

The powerful tremors also raised tsunami alarms in regions such as New Zealand, Chile, Japan, Hawaii, and the US west coast, prompting evacuation orders for millions of people.

A video released by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Research on Thursday captures tsunami waves surging through the Pacific Ocean as a result of the seismic activity.

Several people were injured in the earthquake. However, no major damage was reported.