Drone footage shows tsunami waves flooding Russian coastal town following earthquake

Drone footage shows tsunami waves flooding the Russian coastal town of Severo-Kurilsk after a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the country’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday (July 30).

Regional officials and Russia's emergency ministry said tsunami waves struck parts of Kamchatka, partially flooding the port and a fish processing plant in Severo-Kurilsk and sweeping vessels from their moorings.

The earthquake damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region, while much of Japan's eastern seaboard — devastated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011 — was ordered to evacuate.