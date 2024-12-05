Watch live from California as 7.0 magnitude earthquake prompts tsunami warning
Watch a live feed of aerials over San Francisco Bay after northern California was hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake late Thursday morning (5 December), prompting a tsunami warning.
The quake struck around 39 miles southwest of Ferndale, close to the Oregon border, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Officials issued a tsunami warning from Oregon through central California and at least 5.3 million people in California were affected.
More than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake to feel its impact, the agency estimated.
No immediate reports of major damage emerged, but the USGS issued a yellow alert, which predicts localized but minimal damage.
Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) in San Francisco stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel connecting the city and the East Bay.
San Francisco’s mayor London Breed said the city activated its Emergency Operations Center in response, urging residents to move off the coast and at least one block inland.
