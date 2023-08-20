Jump to content

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Ventura County as Tropical Storm Hilary arrives in Southern California

Earthquake caused multiple aftershocks

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Sunday 20 August 2023 23:18
Comments
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall as heavy rains douse SoCal

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Southern California on Sunday afternoon as the region prepares for the imminent arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary, which is expected to cause record rainfalls and flooding.

The quake was centered in Ventura County, about 4 miles southeast of Ojai, which sits 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The earthquake, which was reported around 2.40pm, caused four aftershocks, each with a magnitude of 3 or greater, according to the US Geological Survey.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

