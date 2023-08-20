Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Southern California on Sunday afternoon as the region prepares for the imminent arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary, which is expected to cause record rainfalls and flooding.

The quake was centered in Ventura County, about 4 miles southeast of Ojai, which sits 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The earthquake, which was reported around 2.40pm, caused four aftershocks, each with a magnitude of 3 or greater, according to the US Geological Survey.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.