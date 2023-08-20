✕ Close California prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Southern California has been issued its first-ever tropical storm watch as Hurricane Hilary continues on its path from the Pacific towards Baja California, Mexico, and the Southwest United States.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that the storm will bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” through Monday.

The outer bands of the hurricane, which was downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 2 storm on Saturday, were arriving in Baja as of roughly 2pm Pacific time.

As of Saturday afternoon, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the NHC.

The storm is expected to begin impacting the US early on Sunday.

Officials in Mexico have mobilised members of the army to help respond to the disaster, while California has activated its national guardsmen.