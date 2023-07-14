Elon Musk doppelganger fights fake Mark Zuckerberg in preview of cage match

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The hotly tipped Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg has finally taken place. Well, sort of.

Viral Musk lookalike Yilong Ma, whose uncanny likeness to the American billionaire has garnered him a following on social media site TikTok, posted a video of him “fighting” a Zuckerberg lookalike – who happened to be a friend wearing a cardboard box with a picture of the Meta boss on it.

The comedy take on the potential cage match between the two businessmen was viewed moe than 4.6 million times, while three follow up “fight” posts gained 3.4 million, 149,000 and 364,000 views respectively.

The first match was a clear knockout for fake Musk, who also won the other three rounds against cardboard box Zuckerberg with ease.

It’s a fitting development in a story that’s almost too bizarre to be real – two of the world’s richest men planning to slug it out in a cage match.

The idea of a potential grudge match came about after Mr Musk said on Twitter that he’d be “up for a cage match” after news broke that Mr Zuckerberg was developing a Twitter rival (Threads).

Mr Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Mr Musk’s tweet, writing underneath it “send me location”.

The Tesla and SpaceX tycoon suggested the Vegas Octagon, and a spokesperson for Mr Zuckerberg refused to rule out the idea that a real fight could take place – although many believe it is still unlikely to actually happen.

In the aftermath of the posts, the Facebook founder posted on social media about his physical prowess, writing on Instagram: “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team.”

Mr Musk however claimed to not do exercise, writing: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids and throwing them in the air.”