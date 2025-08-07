MAGA TV host shares desire to get a massage from Musk’s Optimus robots ‘every single night’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real America’s Voice host Gina Loudon suggested during a segment on Thursday that she would like a massage from one of Elon Musk’s Optimus robots “every single night.”

Loudon began the segment by noting that Musk has been ranked as the most unpopular figure in the country.

Fellow host Steve Gruber said in response that Musk “has helped create some of the most successful, iconic companies in history, Tesla, SpaceX, all of these things.”

“And look, Gina, I don't know how you are at your house, but I know at my house, I need like three of these Optimus robots,” he added.

"Oh, please, yes," said Loudon.

open image in gallery A MAGA TV host has suggested she wants a massage from one of Elon Musk’s Optimus robots ‘every single night’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I need the house swept, the dishes done, the dogs walked, the yard mowed ... the leaves raked, whatever it is," said Gruber. "I think 10 years from now we're gonna have Optimus run around, you know, cooking dinner, walking the dog."

"I want massage added to your list of chores of things that we'd like our home robots to do," Loudon interjected. "They need a massage every single night."

Last month, the Tesla Diner opened on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, staffed by Optimus robots, which handed out popcorn to customers.

“Try it out. Aiming to be a fun experience for all, whether Tesla owners or not. Will keep improving,” Musk wrote on X on July 21.

open image in gallery Tesla’s Optimus robot is being developed to serve as a general purpose robot ( AFP/Getty )

He added that if the diner is successful, Tesla will “establish these in major cities around the world, as well as Supercharger sites on long-distance routes.”

Tesla was given approval in 2023 to go ahead with the construction of the diner. Musk, who departed from the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year amid a public falling out with President Donald Trump, has once again set his focus on Tesla, the carmaker that struggled as Musk grew more unpopular as he slashed government agencies.

The company is also attempting to expand its fleet of autonomous taxis. Tesla’s Robotaxi fleet debuted in Austin, Texas, in June.

“Robotaxi combines our automated driving technology and renowned vehicle hardware design to create a personalized driverless experience that is reliable and convenient,” the Tesla website states.

In May, Musk told CNBC that "The only things that matter in the long term are autonomy and Optimus.”

The Tesla CEO has said that the robots could bring in as much $10 trillion in revenue as the company attempts to create a market for humanoid robots that can be used in business and regular life, such as caring for children and doing housework.