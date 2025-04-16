Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk once asked cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong if she would have a child with him — and she worried saying “no” could hurt her earnings from his social media platform X, according to a new report.

Fong, 31, has more than 335,000 followers on X and more than 48,000 subscribers on YouTube. She’s known for covering cryptocurrency and publishing exclusive interviews with disgraced crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports the world’s richest man once asked her if she was interested in having a child with him despite never meeting her in person.

Musk followed Fong on X — which he owns — over the summer after often replying to and liking her posts, which included pro-MAGA content. Fong’s numbers skyrocketed as she interacted with Musk, earning $21,000 from X in just two weeks as her following increased.

Then, around November, Musk sent Fong a direct message asking if she would have a child with him, the Journal reported.

Elon Musk asked crypto influencer Tiffany Fong to have a child with him, according to a new report ( REUTERS )

Fong said no, telling MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair she wanted to have a more traditional family. Fong she also told St Clair and other confidants she was worried turning him down would hurt her profits on X.

St Clair, 26, went public with her claims that she and Musk share a child in February.

Fong’s fears soon came true, the Journal reports. Her earnings dropped after Musk unfollowed her and reprimanded her for telling others about his request.

When contacted for comment, Fong told The Independent that she “did not feed this story” to the Journal, adding she “would have rather kept it private.”

Fong has covered Bankman-Fried’s case closely, posting regular updates about his case on her YouTube channel. Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year prison sentence for orchestrating a fraud scheme related to his cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Fong herself was a victim of another high-profile crypto collapse, losing $250,000 after the crypto company Celsius went under in 2022.

The revelation comes from an explosive report by the Wall Street Journal describing how St Clair found herself caught up in Musk’s “harem drama.” She claims that the billionaire offered her a one-time payment of $15 million, plus $100,000 a month until her child turns 21, in exchange for her silence. She rejected the offer and went public with news of their alleged child.

Musk, who has at least 14 children with four women, previously said he does not know “for sure” whether St Clair’s child is his. However, the “Probability of Paternity was 99.9999%,” according to test results, the Journal reports.

The report also contained extraordinary details about how Musk believes a declining population is a grave threat to civilization, and how he wants to get humans to Mars because of his fears about a declining population.