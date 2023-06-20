Elon Musk stays mum on Titanic submarine disappearance despite Starlink connection

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and SpaceX, has been uncharacteristically quiet about the disappearance of a research submarine visiting the remains of the Titanic.

The company operating the sub, OceanGate Expeditions, previously tweeted their appreciation for Mr Musk's Starlink service — provided through SpaceX — which allowed them to access the internet while adventuring in the North Atlantic Ocean.

“Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success - thank you @Starlink!” the company tweeted earlier this month.

Reports arose on Monday that OceanGate Expeditions had lost contact with the sub and its passengers, sparking a frenzied search effort to locate the vehicle before its life support runs out.

“The wreck of the Titanic lies about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland,” the company tweeted last week. “Without any cell towers in the middle of the ocean, we are relying on @Starlink to provide the communications we require throughout this year’s 2023 Titanic Expedition.”

Tourists can pay $250,000 for the opportunity to board the sub — which is an "experimental" craft — and visit the remains of the Titanic, which sunk in 1912.

There is no evidence currently suggesting Starlink played any role in the vessel's disappearance.

David Pogue, who toured the sub and produced a feature story on the vessel for CBS News prior to its voyage, revealed on Monday that the ship actually was lost for approximately five hours while he was reporting the story.

Mr Pogue said he was on board the command vessel at the time of the disappearance, and said that the crew were capable of sending texts to the support staff during the five hour period.

"To be clear, I was not on the sub that day—I was on the ship at the surface, in the control room. They could still send short texts to the sub, but did not know where it was," he wrote on Twitter.

It's unclear why the sub's occupants cannot text the command vessel during this voyage.

He said the company shut off internet access to the journalists on the command ship to stop them from publicising the fact that the sub was lost.

"It was quiet and very tense, and they shut off the ship’s internet to prevent us from tweeting," he wrote.

When commenters pressed him for why he did not report that OceanGate allegedly cut their access to the internet, Mr Pogue said the company told them they needed all channels clear for emergencies. He also noted that the sub’s misadventure prompted discussions about installing a locator beacon similar to those used by airplanes, though it is unclear if such measures were ever taken.

The Independent has requested comment from OceanGate Expeditions.