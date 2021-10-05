Facebook whistleblower - live: Frances Haugen testifying before Senate as social media giant’s stock plummets
Frances Haugen urges government to regulate social media company
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is testifying before a Senate hearing, urging the government to regulate the social media company.
Ms Haugen, who spoke in-depth about the company during an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, said that the social network repeatedly prioritised “growth over safety” and is “tearing our societies apart”.
Facebook’s stock plummeted on Monday in the aftermath of Ms Haugen’s interview and as its companies experienced an extended service outage.
It was the worst session performance for the company in nearly a year with the share price falling 4.9 per cent – the worst decline since the five per cent drop recorded on 9 November 2020.
According to her written testimony, which is to be heard by the Senate Commerce subcommittee on Tuesday, Ms Haugen will compare the social media giant’s practices to those in the tobacco and motoring industries.
“When we realized tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action. When we figured out cars were safer with seatbelts, the government took action,” Ms Haugen said in her written testimony. “I implore you to do the same here.”
Earlier this year, Ms Haugen left Facebook, where she worked as a member of its misinformation team. Prior to leaving her role, she copied a series of internal memos and documents that have been shared by The Wall Street Journal over the past three weeks.
Blumenthal: Facebook maximises profits and ignores pain
Senator Blumenthal gives Ms Haugen his “heartfelt gratitude for your courage and strength … standing up to one of the most powerful, implacable corporate giants in the history of the world.”
He describes Facebook’s failure to act as making it “morally bankrupt”.
Mr Blumethal also says he wants to see Mark Zuckerberg testify.
Hearing underway
The committee chairman, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is giving opening remarks describing Facebook as facing a “big tobacco moment”.
What are Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s accusations?
Data scientist Frances Haugen, 37, a former Facebook product manager with its civic misinformation team, is testifying before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday to discuss the complaints she has made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding bad practice at the social networking giant.
Ms Haugen is expected to address her allegations concerning the company’s behaviour surrounding the 2020 US presidential election, its approach to hate speech and misinformation and the impact of its lifestyle app Instagram on the mental health of young women, among other issues.
What caused Monday’s six hour outage?
Facebook revealed in an official blog post on Monday evening that the six-hour outage across its platforms including Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR were caused by configuration changes to its routers.
The company said these changes disrupted network traffic between the company’s data centres. However, it said it has no evidence yet that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.
Who is the Facebook whistleblower?
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to testify before a Senate hearing today. According to her written testimony, she will urge the government to regulate the social media company - which she claims is “tearing our societies apart”.
