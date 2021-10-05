Watch live as Facebook whistleblower testifies to US Senate about child protection online

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who has accused the social media company of prioritising profit over safety, is testifying to US senators.

On Sunday, Haugen came forward as the whistleblower behind a series of damaging reports in the Wall Street Journal, while also telling a news programme that Facebook’s priority was making money over doing what was good for the public.

She has been called to testify before the US Senate’s commerce subcommittee on the risks the company’s products pose to children.

Haugen’s testimony comes less than 24 hours after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faced a major global outage.