Firefighter gravely injured while stabilising vehicles following Manhattan crash
A New York firefighter has been gravely injured after he was pinned under a vehicle that he was trying to stabilise after a crash on Manhattan.
A car was located partially on top of another car on Sunday in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan after a collision.
The collision took place on 11th Avenue and West 42nd Street, with firefighters arriving at around 3.20pm, according to the FDNY.
When the firefighters were bracing the vehicles, one of the cars suddenly moved and pinned one of the firefighters to the ground.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies