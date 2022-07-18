Firefighter gravely injured while stabilising vehicles following Manhattan crash

A New York firefighter has been gravely injured after he was pinned under a vehicle that he was trying to stabilise after a crash on Manhattan.

A car was located partially on top of another car on Sunday in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan after a collision.

The collision took place on 11th Avenue and West 42nd Street, with firefighters arriving at around 3.20pm, according to the FDNY.

When the firefighters were bracing the vehicles, one of the cars suddenly moved and pinned one of the firefighters to the ground.

