200 fishermen rescued from drifting ice in Minnesota lake

Around 200 fisherman had to be rescued after they found themselves on drifting ice in a lake in Minnesota.

One of the people in the group called the emergency services after seeing the block of ice holding people ice fishing breaking free, leading to a complex rescue effort, according to AFP.

Local police said on Facebook that the sheet of ice was leaving the shoreline of Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota, which is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton said in a statement that “the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders arrived on scene and discovered a large portion of the ice with up to 30 yards (27 meters) of open water stranding the fishermen”.

Some of the fisherman were unaware that the slab of ice was on the move.

“Due to the urgent nature of getting people off the ice,” the county sent an alert to the fishermen’s phones to tell them that a rescue effort was about to take place.

Law enforcement said that the alerts “allowed notifications to be sent to cell phones of those who are not enrolled in the local notification system and provided GPS coordinates of the evacuation site”.

The evacuation took more than three hours from start to finish.

“A number of apparatus were deployed including airboats, water rescue boats, ATVs, drones and a temporary bridge,” the sheriff’s office added.

The department told fishermen to use “extreme caution” when on unsteady ice.

“The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who are thinking of heading on the ice that early season ice is very unpredictable,” the office said.

