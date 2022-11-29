Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arizona professor found dead days after husband tried to save her in Mexico kayaking tragedy

Couple disappeared on Thanksgiving afternoon after father brought daughter to safety

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Tuesday 29 November 2022 17:10
Comments
Latest on the Flagstaff couple who went missing in Mexico

After days of searching, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico has been confirmed dead.

The president of Northern Arizona University released a statement on Sunday informing the faculty and student body of the news of the passing of Professor Yeon-Su Kim.

Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Ms Kim and her husband Corey Allen. A family friend confirmed this on a fundraising page.

On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, the couple from Flagstaff, Arizona, disappeared in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on the Gulf of California, also known as Rocky Point Beach.

They were out on the water with their 14-year-old daughter when very strong winds came in, making conditions dangerous.

Recommended

Mr Allen reportedly got the teenager to the beach, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, and then went back to help his wife, but neither of them returned.

State emergency services posted a photo of the couple on Twitter on Saturday afternoon and said it was coordinating the search.

According to Lisa Aumack, the organiser of the fundraising page, volunteers spent two days flying, boating, and searching overland with the additional help of the Mexican Navy before Ms Kim’s body was found.

On Sunday an update was posted to the page: “Today was an incredibly sad day. Earlier this afternoon, a local fishing boat came upon Yeon-Su’s body south and east of Puerto Peñasco.”

The search for Mr Allen will go on, with money raised online being put toward the cost.

Ms Kim was the executive director of the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University and Mr Allen was a real estate agent.

Recommended

They travelled to Mexico for the holiday weekend with their daughter. They also have a college-age son studying in Portland, Oregon, who was not with them.

NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera wrote in the Sunday night statement: This evening, after days of search and rescue efforts, the tragic passing of Yeon-Su was confirmed. The search for Corey continues.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in