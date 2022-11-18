Kayaker films breathtaking close encounter with humpback whale and her calf

A Kayaker from South Africa had captured the breathtaking moment a whale and her calf swam close to him.

Alexander Kohler, 30, witnessed the amazing sight on 26 September.

“I guess it was a present from Mother Nature. I paddled out to sea with my kayak and I could hear whales blowing,” he explained.

“As I paddled out further I realised it was a mother humpback whale and her calf. It felt amazing to be so close to these creatures,” Alexander added but said he kept a fair distance to avoid startling the creatures.

