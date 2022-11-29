Sea lions leave behind stunning patterns as they dart through giant shoal of fish

A pair of sea lions darting through a giant shoal of fish created a stunning pattern in the ocean.

This video shows thousands of Arripis trutta, also known as “Australian salmon,” fleeing the attack to avoid becoming breakfast.

As the fish evaded the sea lions, they created hypnotic swirling patterns which were filmed by British videographer Nick Holton using his drone.

It unfolded just after sunrise off the coast of Sydney, Australia.

