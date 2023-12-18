Five children killed in horror house fire in Arizona
Officials are still investigating what caused the fire
Five children are dead after a blaze engulfed an Arizona home over the weekend.
According to authorities from the Bullhead City Police Department, the fire occurred in the 400 block of Anna Circle on Saturday evening around 5pm.
The children were aged 2, 4, 5, 11 and 13. Four of them resided at the residence — which officials described as a two-story duplex — while the 11-year-old did not. The home is located near the Colorado River and Nevada-Arizona state line.
Authorities still do not know what caused the fire. However, it appeared there were no adults at the residence when the blaze broke out, according to Emily Fromelt, a police department spokesperson.
No other identifying details for the children or their parents were released by officials.
The incident is being investigated by the Bullhead City Police Department, the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department and ATF Fire Investigators, officials said in a statement on Sunday.
A GoFundMe has been launched to support the parents of the children. It’s so far raised over $7,000 out of a $10,000 goal. The funds will go toward funeral expenses and anything else the parents may need, the page reads.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies