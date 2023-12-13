Huge fire breaks out in 13-storey offices next to Buenos Aires government building

One woman has died and at least 42 others received treatment after a large fire broke out at a building in central Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday 12 December.

The fire was caused by an explosion at around 11:30 local time on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, which sits next to government offices responsible for labour and employment.

One woman, who was on the eighth floor at the time, has died. Officials have confirmed that 35 citizens were taken to hospital.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the explosion, but ruled out the danger of collapse and assured that investigations are being carried out.