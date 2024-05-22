Jump to content

Watch live: Fleet Week begins with parade of ships in New York Harbor

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 22 May 2024 14:48
Watch live as New York Harbor welcomes the annual “Parade of Ships” for Fleet Week on Wednesday, 22 May.

Around a dozen vessels will sail up the Hudson River, passing landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and Freedom Tower.

Ships on display will include two from the US Navy, three from the Coast Guard, and four from the Naval Academy Yard Patrol, as well as vessels from Germany.

This year’s theme for the events, which will take place between 22 and 28 May, is “Fleet Week New York...Celebrating Those Who Serve.”

The US military estimates more than 2,300 Coast Guard, sailors, and marines will take part.

Spectators will be able to watch the event for free along the river from Battery Park to south of the George Washington Bridge.

