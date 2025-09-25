Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria after wading knee-deep at Virginia beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Virginia Beach getaway turned tragic for a Tampa couple after a man died just 13 days after contracting a rare but aggressive infection from Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh‑eating bacterium found in warm coastal waters.

Derek Michael D’Arcy, a 64-year-old pastor and painter, waded into calf‑deep water at the beach while having a cut on his leg, his wife, Joyce, told WTSP.

"It came from our favorite place to go — Virginia Beach was our favorite place to go," Joyce, a teacher, told the outlet. "It's just so sad that the best place we like to go is where he got sick."

Joyce said she noticed a purple strip on Derek’s leg four days after they had been in the water. Derek sent his blood for testing, but by the time it came back positive for Vibrio three days later, the infection had already severely damaged both his legs.

His weakened immune system from being on dialysis likely contributed to how quickly the infection spread, Joyce believes.

open image in gallery A man died from a flesh-eating bacteria after entering calf-deep water at Virginia Beach with a small cut on his leg, which allowed the infection to enter his body ( Getty Images )

The infection worsened so quickly that doctors eventually decided to amputate both of Derek’s legs in an effort to stop the spread. Despite aggressive treatment, the infection spread to his chest, hands, and head.

"We knew we lost the fight," Joyce said, adding that Derek died about a week later.

Health officials say Vibrio vulnificus naturally occurs in saltwater and brackish coastal environments. Most people encounter it through consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, but it can also infect individuals when bacteria enter open cuts or wounds exposed to contaminated water.

People with weakened immune systems, liver disease, or other chronic conditions are far more vulnerable to serious outcomes from this type of infection.

open image in gallery Vibrio vulnificus infections have been on the rise this year in Louisiana and Florida ( Getty/iStock )

Anyone with an open wound should avoid entering brackish or salt waters, immediately clean and dress any wounds after exposure, and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, redness, swelling, blistering, or pain.

This year, 26 Vibrio cases were confirmed in Louisiana, resulting in five deaths. Most patients had underlying conditions.

In Florida, four people have died from Vibrio vulnificus infections this year.

Nationwide, dozens of cases have been reported, mainly in the South and East Coast.