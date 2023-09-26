Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Philadelphia police are investigating the mysterious death of a flight attendant, who was found dead inside a Marriott hotel room at the city’s airport.

Officials told The Independent that police arrived at the Marriott around 10.40pm on Monday after the body of a 66-year-old Hispanic woman was discovered in her hotel room. The woman’s identity has not been released.

She was pronounced dead at the scene — and had “a cloth in her mouth.”

Police said no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered from the scene. Police said the woman was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the woman worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines, according to NBC10.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the outlet that the incident was being investigated as a suspicious death; the homicide division is now looking into the incident. There were no indicators of forced entry into the hotel room, he said.

He added that the flight attendant seemed to have suffered a “sudden death” and that she was “on several medications.”

The flight attendant was supposed to have checked out of her hotel room two days prior, according to ABC6. The Independent has reached out to Marriott and American Airlines.