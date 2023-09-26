Jump to content

Liveupdated1695717902

Gatwick flights canceled - latest: easyJet services hit as Covid spreads through air traffic control

Staff sickness meant the ‘flow rate’ of flights using the world’s busiest runway was reduced

Alexander Butler
Tuesday 26 September 2023 09:45
<p>Power tower: easyJet Airbus passes Gatwick airport control tower</p>

Power tower: easyJet Airbus passes Gatwick airport control tower

(Nats)

A total of 42 easyJet flights have been cancelled as an outbreak of Covid was blamed for the third air-traffic control slowdown at London Gatwick so far this month.

Staff sickness in the control tower meant the “flow rate” of flights using the world’s busiest runway was reduced. Fifty flights to and from the Sussex airport were cancelled or diverted, while many other services were delayed by up to seven hours.

An estimated 8,000 passengers were left out of position. Eight flights were grounded between Gatwick and Belfast – six to and from the Northern Ireland capital’s International airport, and two serving Belfast City.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “While it is regrettable that a temporary limit on capacity at Gatwick airport is required, we believe that it is the right action by the airport so on-the-day cancellations and delays can be avoided.

“Gatwick airport and Nats now need to work on longer term plan so the resilience of air-traffic control at Gatwick is improved and fit for purpose.”

Have you been affected by cancellations? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

1695717716

Up to 42 easyJet flights have been cancelled at Gatwick

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog. Last night, an outbreak of Covid was blamed for the third air-traffic control slowdown at London Gatwick this month.

It has led to 42 easyJet flight cancellations as staff sickness in the control tower meant the “flow rate” of flights using the world’s busiest runway was reduced.

We will be bringing you live updates as this story develops.

Alexander Butler26 September 2023 09:41

