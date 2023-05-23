Jump to content

Florida school bans poem recited by Amanda Gorman at Biden inauguration

The poem will not be available to elementary school students at the Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 23 May 2023 23:26
Comments
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s amazing ceremony reading

A Florida school has banned elementary students from reading several works in its library, including The Hills We Climb, the poem written and read by Amanda Gorman at Joe Biden’s inauguration as president.

The poem will now only be accessible to middle school students at the Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, Florida, according to The Miami Herald.

The poem, which received international acclaim, was one of several texts reportedly challenged by a parent of two students for referencing critical race theory or gender ideology.

Daily Salinas, the parent, also challenged three books; The ABCs of Black History, Cuban Kids, Countries in the News Cuba, and Love to Langston, the newspaper reported.

Ms Salinas told the Herald in Spanish that she “is not for eliminating or censoring any books” but wants appropriate material that allows students “to know the truth” about Cuba.

A school committee made up of three teachers, a library media specialist, a guidance counsellor and the school’s principal, decided that Countries in the News Cuba, was “balanced and age-appropriate in its wording and presentation” and would be kept available for all students.

It determined that the four other works were “more appropriate” for middle school students and would be moved to their area of the school library.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a string of new laws last year that prevents teaching related to gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade. Any teachings must be “age appropriate” for older students.

The number of book challenges across the state has risen since the law’s introduction, reports the Herald.

