Ford recalls more than 119,000 U.S. vehicles over engine block heater fire risk
The defect may leak coolant and spark a fire on certain Ford and Lincoln models
Ford is recalling 119,075 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential fire risk caused by cracked engine block heaters, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The recall involves some 2016-2018 Focus, 2019 Explorer, and 2024 Explorer vehicles, as well as certain 2013-2018 Focus, 2013-2019 Escape and 2015-2016 Lincoln MKC vehicles equipped with a 2.0L engine.
The defect could cause the heater to leak coolant, creating a short circuit which increases the chance of a fire when the heater is plugged in, the NHTSA said. Therefore, owners should not plug in their engine block heaters until the issue is fixed.
Dealers will replace the faulty block heaters free of charge, the agency said.
Canada is recalling over 300,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles for the same fire risk.
Interim letters alerting owners to the safety risk are expected to be mailed on February 13, with additional notifications to follow when the final repair becomes available, which NHTSA anticipates will be in April.
