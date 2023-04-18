Fox News producer reveals new evidence ahead of start of Dominion trial

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Fox News producer is claiming that she’s found new evidence related to the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit and plans to hand it over to the court.

Abby Grossberg, a former senior producer for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, alleges that Fox lawyers repeatedly ignored her when she notified them about an additional company-issued cellphone she had, according to a sworn statement obtained by NBC News.

Ms Grossberg told Fox’s lawyers that she had a now-broken cellphone that she used during the 2020 presidential election coverage but they did not search it during court-issued discovery, according to the statement.

She alleges that lawyers told her to keep the device but failed to search it or copy files as they did with her other cellphone.

In the affidavit, Ms Grossberg also claims a forensic expert recently obtained recordings from the phone that Ms Grossberg recorded using Otter.ai -- a software that records and transcribes audio recordings into text.

Ms Grossberg said she asked the forensic expert to review the phone recordings.

The recordings were of phone interviews Ms Grossberg took part in with Ms Bartiromo, one of which was with Texas Senator Ted Cruz and another with sources who apparently knew about voter fraud associated with Dominion, according to NBC News.

Ms Grossberg’s attorney, Parisis “Gerry” Filippatos, said the affidavit could be filed in the Delaware court as early as Tuesday 18, April.

The trial between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems is set to start on Tuesday, one day after it was originally supposed to start.

“Abby Grossberg stands ready to do her part to ensure that justice is done; that those who are licensed and obligated to tell the truth, and guide others to the truth, do just that,” Mr Filippatos said in a statement.

He added, “As soon as possible and practicable, Ms Grossberg will continue to set the record straight by telling all she knows to those who need to know.”

In a statement to The Independent, a Fox News spokesperson said, “FOX News has complied with its discovery obligations.”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Filippatos for comment.

Ms Grossberg was fired from Fox News in March after she filed a pair of lawsuits accusing Fox News of fostering a sexist work environment and pressuring her to give false testimony in the Dominion defamation case.

Fox News disputes Ms Grossberg’s allegations and claimed she was fired for sharing privileged information.

Ms Grossberg said in her new statement that when she was fired she handed over her ID badge and company-issued cellphone, but forgot about the older one which is broken.

So far, Ms Grossberg has filed to intervene in the defamation case but Judge Eric Davis has not ruled on the matter.