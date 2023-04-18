Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A judge in the $1.6bn Dominion defamation trial has formally appointed a special master to investigate Fox News as opening arguments were delayed on Tuesday.

Judge Eric Davis had earlier signalled his unhappiness at the rightwing network’s apparent failure to disclose key evidence ahead of the trial.

Opening statements had been due to begin at 1.30pm in the highly-anticipated defamation trial, and it’s unclear if the order to investigate Fox was to blame for the delay.

In a new filing on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Davis tasked the special master with launching an investigation that “should include a determination whether Fox News Network ... complied with their discovery allegations”, the Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr reported.

Judge Davis raised concerns last week around whether Fox attorneys misled the court by representing Rupert Murdoch as merely an officer at Fox Corporation and not revealing he was also a corporate officer at Fox News.had not been

“I am very concerned... that there have been misrepresentations to the court. This is very serious.”

Fox News is accused of knowingly spreaking false claims about the voting machine company in the afermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox has denied the allegations, arguing that the network’s statements made on-air were protected under the First Amendment.

Court filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much-larger picture of the Fox organisation, its decision making, and concerns over competition from other right-wing networks.

The special master is due to report back to the judge on 15 May.

The defamation trial is set down for six weeks.