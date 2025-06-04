Friends actor warns Jewish people ‘the cavalry ain’t coming’ after Colorado flamethrower attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friends actor Michael Rapaport has warned Jewish people that “the cavalry ain't coming” after a horrific flamethrower attack at a pro-Israel march in Colorado.

On the Tuesday episode of his podcast “I Am Rapaport,” Rapaport, who played Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend Gary on the hit TV show, spoke out about the terror attack in Boulder that left 12 demonstrators injured.

“What’s going on in the world for Jewish people, what’s going on in the world for people that support and believe in the right of the existence of Israel, a.k.a. Zionists, is frightening,” Rapaport said.

Rapaport, who is Jewish, said, “I don’t think I have felt scared since October 7,” referring to Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel in 2023.

The actor said that he has spoken out for other groups in their time of need, but now no one is supporting him and his fellow Jewish and Zionist people.

“I put a f***ing black square [on social media] like a f***ing a****** during Black Lives Matter. Don’t you feel like an a****** now? For putting up a black square during Black Lives Matter when nobody is coming and saying anything on our behalf.”

Rapaport said that he’s been traveling all over the U.S. and in Israel as an outspoken supporter of Israel for the last “500 days.”

“All the time people go, ‘Why isn’t anyone saying anything … Do you feel ignored, do you feel alienated?’ Yes, yes, yes,” he said.

The actor continued: “I’m telling you something, Jewish people, the cavalry ain't coming. The cavalry is not coming for us. They don’t give a f***.”

“It’s sad, it’s frustrating. You feel used. You feel manipulated. You feel like a sucker. I feel like it, too!” he added.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, was arrested and charged with a federal hate crime and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack. He had entered the U.S. on a visa that expired two years ago and was subsequently granted work authorization, which expired last March.

The suspect told authorities he spent a year planning the attack and specifically targeted a “Zionist group.”

Witnesses reported Soliman shouting “Free Palestine!” before firing a “makeshift flamethrower” and Molotov cocktails, according to the FBI.