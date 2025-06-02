Witness describes attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder

A man who witnessed an attack on a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado has described how demonstrators fell to the floor after a suspect allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at them.

At least eight people, all aged between 52 and 88, were injured during the attack on Sunday (1 June).

A tourist told AP that the attacker threw a Molotov cocktail at one woman which “lit her on fire from head to toe”.

Alex Ostante said he believes the suspect also “accidentally lit himself on fire”.

The FBI have named 45-year-old Mahamed Sabry Soliman as the suspect who used a “makeshift flamethrower” on the crowd.

The incident is being investigated as a “targeted act of violence”.