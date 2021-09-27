✕ Close Police continue search for Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, said during her memorial service that he hoped people would be inspired by his daughter’s life to pursue their dreams, and also called on those in bad relationships to leave them “now.” Last night, Ms Petito’s mother thanked the public for their support. Ms Petito’s family have also established a foundation in her name. The foundation will assist the families of missing people.

Police resumed their search of the Carlton Reserve on Saturday morning, marking the eighth straight day in the hunt Brian Laundrie, a spokesperson said. Although the major part of the search ended on Friday evening, over the weekend investigative crews will focus on “areas of more likelihood”.

On Thursday night, the FBI announced that a federal arrest warrant had been issued in relation to the death of Ms Petito.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide,” said Special Agent in charge Michael Schneider.

“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Authorities have not said why they are convinced Mr Laundrie, who police call a “person of interest” in the case, may still be somewhere inside the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve near his home in North Port, Florida, more than a week after he told family members he was headed there to hike alone.