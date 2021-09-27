Gabby Petito news – latest: FBI returns to Laundrie home as father asks mourners to be ‘inspired’ by daughter
Follow the latest developments
Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, said during her memorial service that he hoped people would be inspired by his daughter’s life to pursue their dreams, and also called on those in bad relationships to leave them “now.” Last night, Ms Petito’s mother thanked the public for their support. Ms Petito’s family have also established a foundation in her name. The foundation will assist the families of missing people.
Police resumed their search of the Carlton Reserve on Saturday morning, marking the eighth straight day in the hunt Brian Laundrie, a spokesperson said. Although the major part of the search ended on Friday evening, over the weekend investigative crews will focus on “areas of more likelihood”.
On Thursday night, the FBI announced that a federal arrest warrant had been issued in relation to the death of Ms Petito.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide,” said Special Agent in charge Michael Schneider.
“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”
Authorities have not said why they are convinced Mr Laundrie, who police call a “person of interest” in the case, may still be somewhere inside the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve near his home in North Port, Florida, more than a week after he told family members he was headed there to hike alone.
Protesters plan to make noise outside the Laundrie house every morning
A couple with megaphones are reportedly pacing around outside the Laundrie family home yelling at the couple to produce their son, Brian.
According to News Nation Now reporter Brian Entin, the police were called out to the scene but they left.
The protesters claim they are going to continue yelling challenges at the Laundrie family every morning.
‘There’s no surviving out here,’ rancher says of Carlton Reserve
An experienced cattle rancher who has reportedly spent 30 years exploring the Carlton Reserve has cast doubt on whether Brian Laundrie is there.
“There's no surviving out here, I don't know how to say it,” Alan McEwen told Fox News.
“I've been in the woods in and out all my life … I have learned a lot in my life, and one thing I know is no one is gonna survive out there for two weeks on foot.”
The FBI has asked for items that might have Brian Laundrie’s DNA during a visit to his family home, the family’s lawyer told news outlets.
“The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian's parents provided the FBI with what they could,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.
Here’s a local video report on the latest developments in the FBI investigation, as agents visited Brian Laundrie’s home.
A neighbour of the Schmidt family in Long Island who came to pay her respects, Alexandra Kaluta, told The Independent: “This hit close to home for me because I recently survived a very abusive relationship, very similar to what she experienced and I know in my heart that she did nothing wrong,”
“I feel like it could have been me.”
The van-lifer who ‘touched the world’ remembered as a fearless adventurer at memorial service
Gabby Petito’s father told mourners at her memorial service that the “entire planet” now knows his daughter’s name, and asked that they take inspiration from her fearless pursuit of adventure, Bevan Hurley reports from Holbrook.
“I want you to be inspired by Gabby, that's what we're looking for,” Joseph Petito said during a heartfelt eulogy on Sunday at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York.
“That's what I want to see. If there's a trip that you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now, while you've got the time.”
Gabby Petito: The ‘girl who touched the world’ remembered as a fearless adventurer
Family of Gabby Petito encourage mourners to be inspired by her life
Gabby Petito’s father has message for all women in toxic relationships
Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, issued a message to all women in toxic relationships at the 22-year-old YouTuber’s memorial service on Sunday. More than 1,000 mourners attended the service at the Petitos’ family home in New York. Mr Petito asked them to remember his daughter and to take inspiration from her life.
Read the full story here:
Gabby Petito’s father gives message to women in toxic relationships at her funeral
‘If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now’
FBI visits Brian Laundrie’s home
With Brian Laundrie still believed to be in “hiding” in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida, FBI agents have visited the Laundrie family home to collect some of his personal belongings. The reason - according to the Laundrie family’s lawyer - is to use in “DNA matching”.
Read the full story here:
FBI visits Laundrie home to investigate DNA match
‘Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could’
Gabby Petito’s mother says she was planning trip for a year
Gabby Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt has said that the 22-year-old had been planning for a year for her trip across the country visiting national parks with her boyfriend.
Nichole Schmidt told CBS News in an interview she knew “she wanted to take this trip”. She added: “She had told me about it probably a year before it started.”
Gabby Petito’s body was found last week on Sunday and the autopsy confirmed that it was her.
The FBI said that she was a victim of a homicide and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in the case. Last week, the FBI also announced that Mr Laundrie is now subject to a federal arrest warrant, on a fraud charge.
Law enforcement agencies have been searching the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve for Mr Laundrie for about a week now.
The police have said that they are “scaling back” the search and will keep it “targeted based on intelligence.”
Moderator of Gabby Petito subreddit calls on members to help solve other cases
The moderator of the Gabby Petito subreddit channel on Reddit, which currently boasts 129,000 members, has urged the community to “look into other missing persons’ cases” in the country.
The statement issued on Sunday adds that “it is a tragic fact that people go missing every day. The way to move forward is not by dividing ourselves but rather by familiarising ourselves with the statistics, and more importantly, the resources available to us all to better prevent something like this from happening to anyone in the future”.
The statement said that the moderator “did not foresee the onslaught of attention and interest” in the Petito case.
Interest in the case has seen renewed demands for similar attention to other missing person cases.
The statement said: “There have been an extremely high number of posts related to race, comparisons of other cases & how they were handled, as well as speculation about why people care about this case. We recognise that there are numerous missing persons across the globe, many of whom do not choose to disappear. All of these people are loved and missed by someone.”
Meanwhile, the family of Daniel Robinson — the 24-year-old geologist who went missing in June this year — are calling for more action and an upgrade to a criminal investigation.
Deb Haaland, the first Native American cabinet secretary had also said last week that her heart goes out to the Petito family, but that she also grieves for “so many Indigenous women” whose families have endured similar heartache “for the last 500 years”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies