‘Gay’ dog adopted after being abandoned by homophobic owners

The story of a dog abandoned because he was “gay” now has a happy ending after two gay humans adopted him.

Steve Nichols and his partner John have welcomed Fezco – now renamed Oscar, after the legendary gay playwright Oscar Wilde – into their home near Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We just thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family,” Mr Nichols told WCCB.

Oscar’s previous, homophobic owners left him at Stanly County Animal Protective Services after reportedly seeing him mount another male dog. According to both science and common sense, all dogs sometimes hump others of the same gender. It is not necessarily an indication of sexual preference.

When Steve and John heard the story – as first reported by WCCB – they felt they could relate to Oscar’s plight.

“We’ve been subject to that kind of bigotry and ignorance throughout our lives together, and we couldn’t always do anything about it,” Mr Nichols told the station. “We looked at each other and said, ‘We can do something about this.’”

The couple is now giving Oscar the care he needs. Sadly, that includes treating him for heartworms, which the previous owners apparently neglected to address. They also failed to neuter him.

Oscar is now being treated at Pressly Animal Hospital in Matthews, North Carolina, where his care is being paid for by the Greater Charlotte Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

When Oscar gets out, he’ll share his new home with John, Steve, and their other dog, Harry, a terrier-chihuahua mix.

Dr William Pressly, who is treating Oscar, says all dogs deserve a forever home.

“You just don’t throw ’em away,” the veterinarian said. “When you get an animal, he’s there for the lifetime.”