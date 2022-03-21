Owners abandoned dog because he was ‘gay’, shelter says

The owners of a dog in North Carolina gave him up because they believed he was “gay”, a pet shelter says.

The dog, Fezco, is now looking for a new home after he was dropped off at Stanly County Animal Protective Services (SCAPS) in Albemarle, North Carolina.

According to the shelter, the owners rejected Fezco after they saw him mounting another male dog – a common canine behavior that is not necessarily sexual. WCCB reported on their reaction on Thursday.

“A Stanly County animal shelter Facebook post says the dog’s owners surrendered him to the shelter after he humped another male dog, which dogs do,” anchorwoman Morgan Fogarty explained somewhat uncomfortably.

Fezco is a black and brown pooch weighing about 50 pounds, and is between four and five years old. SCAPS says he is friendly to other animals and humans.

The shelter is hoping someone will come forward to give Fezco a foster home while he waits for someone to adopt him for good.

About 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters in the United States each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, only about 2 million are adopted.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting Fezco can call SCAPS at (704) 986-3881, or visit its Facebook page.

The Independent has reached out to the shelter for comment.