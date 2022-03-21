Dog helps Ukraine’s emergency service clear bombs from streets of Chernihiv

Ukraine’s emergency services have paid homage to a dog that’s helping teams clear explosive devices amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

A video shared on social media shows the pup being fitted with a special protective vest before hopping into the car with the handler to sniff out bombs at various locations.

“Our militant dog - the mascot of Chernihiv pyrotechnicians continues to serve,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote, sharing a video of the smart dog.

They added that with his help, SES teams have cleared “almost 90 explosive devices” from the streets.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.