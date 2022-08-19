Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A three-year-old girl miraculously survived after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City.

The little girl landed on scaffolding. She was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she received treatment for a broken leg.

Moments before the accident, the toddler had managed to get out of her second-floor apartment and climbed the stairs to the third floor. it is unclear from what window she fell.

The incident took place at 1511 Sheridan Avenue in Concourse Village around 7.30pm on Wednesday, CBS reported.

“When I opened the door, she passed from me, and then she took the steps up to the third floor and [then] we [were] looking for her ... downstairs,” her grandfather, Andrews Sarpunj, who had been babysitting her, told CBS.

A neighbour who witnessed the fall said the girl was rescued by two bystanders.

“I thought it was a car crash, it was that loud. It was that loud. So when I looked out the window, then I look over to the left, I see the baby on top of the scaffold[ing],” the man, only identified as John, told CBS.

“I started screaming to them that the baby had fallen, for somebody to climb up there because I couldn’t run down. So two guys climbed up.”

Mr Sarpunj told the outlet that the girl had been conscious and alert when she was transported to the hospital.