Three-year-old girl miraculously expected to survive fall from third-storey window in the Bronx
The little girl landed on scaffolding and was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital
Italian firefighters rescue three girls from Monte Terminillo
A three-year-old girl miraculously survived after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City.
The little girl landed on scaffolding. She was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she received treatment for a broken leg.
Moments before the accident, the toddler had managed to get out of her second-floor apartment and climbed the stairs to the third floor. it is unclear from what window she fell.
The incident took place at 1511 Sheridan Avenue in Concourse Village around 7.30pm on Wednesday, CBS reported.
“When I opened the door, she passed from me, and then she took the steps up to the third floor and [then] we [were] looking for her ... downstairs,” her grandfather, Andrews Sarpunj, who had been babysitting her, told CBS.
A neighbour who witnessed the fall said the girl was rescued by two bystanders.
“I thought it was a car crash, it was that loud. It was that loud. So when I looked out the window, then I look over to the left, I see the baby on top of the scaffold[ing],” the man, only identified as John, told CBS.
“I started screaming to them that the baby had fallen, for somebody to climb up there because I couldn’t run down. So two guys climbed up.”
Mr Sarpunj told the outlet that the girl had been conscious and alert when she was transported to the hospital.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies