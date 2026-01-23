‘Lobster Lady’ of Maine, whose dedicated following includes Mark Hamill, dies at 105

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virginia “Ginny” Oliver, Maine’s legendary “Lobster Lady,” who spent nearly a century working in the state’s lobster fishing community and built an international fan base that included “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill, has died at age 105.

Oliver passed on Wednesday, her close friend and author, Barbara Walsh, who wrote a children’s book about her titled “The Lobster Lady” in 2023, announced Friday. No cause of death was revealed.

“I will miss how her blue eyes crinkled when she smiled, how her laughter filled the room. How each morning she put on her red lipstick and a pair of earrings because ‘you never know who you are going to see.’” Walsh said in a Facebook post. “Sail on, sweet Ginny. May your spirit forever soar above the sea.”

Oliver earned international admiration for her over 91-year career hauling lobster traps off the coast of Rockland and for her sassy, spirited approach to life. She was the oldest active lobster trapper in Maine, continuing to work up until her death, renewing her commercial lobster license at age 104 with plans to keep going.

Often asked when she would retire from lobstering, Oliver replied, "When I die,” both Walsh and News Center Maine reported on different occasions.

open image in gallery Virginia 'Ginny' Oliver, Maine’s oldest lobster trapper who hauled lobsters right up until her final days, died Wednesday at the remarkable age of 105 ( Getty Images )

In August 2021, Star Wars legend Hamill, who often reposted feel-good stories at the time, shared a photo of Oliver with his millions of followers, joking that, “The Force is strong with this lobsterwoman,” which then inspired fans to add lightsabers to images of her and the lobster.

Born on June 6, 1920, Oliver grew up between the Rockland mainland and the Andrews Islands in a lobstering family. She began hauling traps at age 8 with her brother, and later raised four children who all followed the family tradition, as did her late husband.

open image in gallery Oliver’s son, Max, now in his 80s, also fished for lobsters for decades before retiring ( AFP via Getty Images )

Oliver’s son, Max, now in his 80s, continued fishing into his later years before retiring, Gray said, according to NCM. Beyond her long career at sea, Oliver earned international recognition, including an invitation to join the Cardiff Royal Naval Association in Great Britain, which Gray said meant a great deal to her.

Oliver's passion for the sea never waned. In 2021, Oliver told NCM’s 207 that what she loved most about lobstering was “being the boss,” valuing the independence and freedom the life on the water gave her and her family.

open image in gallery Born in 1920, Oliver grew up lobstering, started at age 8, and raised a family that continued the tradition ( AFP via Getty Images )

At the time, Max credited Oliver’s strong work ethic and sense of independence for helping fuel her long, healthy life.

"You just have to keep going, otherwise you would be in a wheelchair or something," Oliver said.

Maine Governor Janet Mills paid tribute to Oliver on Friday, posting to social media, “I am saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, Ginny Oliver -- but what an amazing life Maine's 'Lobster Lady' led! A few years ago, I presented her with a special State recognition in honor of her birthday.”

open image in gallery Oliver was know for her sassy, unshakable optimism, often joking that she’d quit lobster trapping 'when I’m dead' ( AFP via Getty Images )

“May Ginny's extraordinary life inspire the next century of hardworking Maine fishermen,” Mills concluded.

The Maine Lobstermen's Association also addressed Oliver’s passing, writing on Facebook, “Sad news from the Midcoast. Ginny was an amazing ambassador for our industry and exemplified the incredible work ethic that defines our industry and all Mainers! Our thoughts are with her family.”