Glen de Vries - latest: Tech boss who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash exactly one month on
Glen de Vries, 49, the businessman who flew into space with Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin last month, died in a small plane crash on Thursday.
The plane came down in Sussex County, New Jersey, just before 3 pm. Mr de Vries and Thomas Fischer, 54, were killed in the crash. The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the incident. Mr de Vries was a private pilot in his spare time.
A trained molecular biologist, he co-founded the clinical research platform Medidata Solutions, which has managed more than 25,000 clinical trials involving 7 million patients. The company was acquired by Dassault Systems in 1999 for $5.8bn.
In October, Mr de Vries spent over 10 minutes in space with actor William Shatner, Australian entrepreneur Chris Boshuizen, and Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers.
A statement from Blue Origin reads: “We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries. He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates.”
